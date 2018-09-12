Indian Railways UTS mobile app: Southern Railway’s Salem division collects maximum revenue of over Rs 27 lakh

Salem division has secured the first position in generating revenue among other divisions in Southern Railway using the unreserved ticketing app.

UTS Mobile app of Indian Railways: Since April 2018, the Salem division of Southern Railway zone has collected an amount of Rs 27,69,495, that is over Rs 27 lakh through the UTS mobile app, which is the unreserved ticketing system on mobile. According to a ToI report, the Salem division has secured the first position in generating revenue among other divisions in Southern Railway using the unreserved ticketing app. U Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) was quoted in the report saying that 2,48,602 passengers, using the app, have travelled across Salem division since April 2018. Rao also said that compared to other railway stations in the division, Coimbatore railway station stands first in revenue generation using the app. Out of all the passengers using the app, 87,003 people had travelled from Coimbatore railway station, he added.

According to the report, the Mettupalayam railway station collected a revenue of Rs 2,31,770 from 43,940 passengers using the app, Erode railway junction collected an amount of Rs 5,25,440 from 36,291 passengers, Tirupur railway station collected an amount of Rs 4,04,515 from 41,779 passengers, Karur railway station collected an amount of Rs 79,860 from 5,267 passengers while Salem railway station collected an amount of Rs 2,44,610 from 9,711 passengers.

Indian Railways passengers using the UTS mobile app can travel without taking a hard copy of the train ticket. During the train journey, when the ticket checking staff asks the passenger for the ticket, he/she can simply use ‘Show Ticket’ option in the UTS app to show the ticket. In addition to train ticket, passengers or railway users can also issue season tickets or renew their tickets from the app, which will be valid from the next day of booking the ticket. Also, there will be no need for GPS for issue or renewal of season tickets. The UTS app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), was introduced by Indian Railways to enhance the use of digital methods.