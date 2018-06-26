Indian Railways UTS mobile app gradually gaining popularity among users; here are the benefits

The UTS app allows passengers to book suburban railway tickets within ten minutes.

The UTS (unreserved ticketing system) app of Indian Railways for mobile ticketing, which is gradually becoming popular among frequent railway passengers for ticket booking contributes 1% to the total suburban tickets booked. The pace at which mobile applications are gaining worldwide popularity, most of us are getting more and more dependent on our smartphones and computers for most of our regular activities like shopping, ticket booking as well as socializing. Accoring to an IE report, the Central zone as well as the Western zone of Indian Railways, see nearly 80,000 to 1 lakh daily average commuters using mobile tickets.

A railway official was quoted in the report saying that more than single journey tickets, the railways is witnessing huge response from season ticket pass holders, renewing their passes on the mobile application. The app also allows users to book both paper as well as paperless tickets. The official also said that the option of quick response code allows a railway passenger to print the booked tickets on the app after reaching the railway station.

The UTS app allows passengers to book suburban railway tickets within ten minutes. In this app, passengers deposit money in their R-wallets and book single-journey ticket or generate, renew passes. Other than the mobile ticketing, which is gradually gaining popularity, there are other options as well to book suburban railway tickets such as Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) and Jan Sadharan Ticket booking Sevak (JTBS).

According to a senior railway official, the passenger has to be within 2 km from the railway station. The nearest railway station will be tracked by the GPS, mapping the passenger’s position. However, the tickets can’t not be booked inside the railway station as the app could be misused, the official added. For mobile ticketing, the user has to first register himself/herself. Once the registration is complete, the user can book a railway ticket from the UTS app provided they are in proximity to the railway station.

Interestingly, the UTS app also records frequent routes taken by the passenger in order to facilitate his/her next ticket booking. With the help of this app, passengers can also book platform tickets as well as season tickets. Regular railway passengers, who have used the app for over six months period, said that the railways has improved the mobile app on many counts, however, a lot could be still done.