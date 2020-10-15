Indian Railways ups ante in fight against Covid-19! Passengers to be booked for not following guidelines

Passengers to pay fine for not following COVID-19 protocols.

Indian Railways to charge fines from passengers for not following COVID-19 protocols! Under sections 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act, 1989, passengers could be booked for not following protocols laid down for the novel coronavirus outbreak, including wearing face masks, observing social distancing norms and travelling after being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), such passengers may have to pay fines and even face imprisonment. The RPF has issued detailed guidelines for railway passengers, especially for the upcoming festive season. These guidelines include various acts or omissions that railway passengers have to desist from while at railway premises, according to a PTI report.

These guidelines include not maintaining social distancing, not wearing a face mask or wearing a mask improperly, coming to railway premises/station or boarding a train after having been diagnosed COVID-19 positive or awaiting results for the medical test or boarding despite being denied travel by the station’s health team. Besides, according to the RPF, spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid or waste in a public area is unlawful as well. Some of the other actions that are not allowed by passengers are indulging in activities which may create unhygienic/unclean conditions or affect safety at railway stations and in trains or public health as well as not following any of the guidelines issued by the administration of Indian Railways for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the report, section 145 of the Railway Act deals with nuisance or drunkenness and has a maximum one month jail term with a minimum fine of Rs 250 on the second violation. The Railway Act’s section 153 deals with endangering the safety of passengers travelling by Indian Railways by wilful act or omission. This has a maximum of five years jail term with a fine. Section 154 pertains to endangering the safety of passengers travelling by train by rash or negligent act or omission. This section has imprisonment for a term, extendable to one year, or with fine, or with both.