Indian Railways upgrades Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Jansadharan Express with LHB rake; pays tribute to Sardar Patel

The exterior of the train displays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the integration of the nation.

Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Jansadharan Express: Indian Railways upgrades another train with LHB coaches! Train number 15269/15270 Jansadharan Express which runs between Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat has been provided with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake with special vinyl wrapping. Also, the new LHB rake has been beautified. Now, the exterior of the train displays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the integration of the nation. The coaches have been decorated with photographs of his important life events and his important quotes. The Jansadharan Express will pass through the states of Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, spreading awareness among the public about the role of Sardar Patel in uniting the country. The newly upgraded train will start from Muzaffarpur railway station on 31 October 2019 at 9:20 PM, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort to passengers, compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-design coaches. Also, LHB coaches boast anti-climbing features, which prevents piling up of coaches on top of each other in case of an accident, thereby, minimizing the chances of deaths and injuries.

The modern LHB coaches were introduced for the first time on Indian Railways’ network in 2000. While the first indigenous LHB coach was operated in the year 2003. As the production of ICF-design coaches has been stopped by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the production units of the national transporter are only manufacturing LHB coaches from the fiscal year 2018-19.

Recently, it was reported by the Southern Railway zone that the existing coaches of train number 12759/12760 Charminar Express, which runs between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central and Hyderabad, will be converted to LHB coaches. The Southern Railway zone informed that from 5 November 2019, the service of train number 12759 Charminar Express from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central to Hyderabad will be operated with LHB coaches. While, from 4 November 2019, train number 12760 Charminar Express from Hyderabad to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central will be operated with LHB coaches.

The revised composition of the train will have one air-conditioned first class coach, three air-conditioned 2 tier coaches, four air-conditioned 3 tier coaches, two luggage cum brake van coaches, two general second class coaches, and ten sleeper class coaches.