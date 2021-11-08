Indian Railways upgrades Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Superfast Special with LHB and 3-Tier AC Economy class coaches

The Tri-Weekly Superfast Special train has been upgraded with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Upgraded Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Superfast Special Train: For better passenger experience and convenience, Indian Railways has upgraded Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Superfast Special. The Tri-Weekly Superfast Special train has been upgraded with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. Besides, a new 3 Tier AC Economy class coach has been attached as well. According to the Southern Railway Zone, the conventional rakes of Train Number 02511 / 02512 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Tri-Weekly Superfast Special trains have been converted into LHB coaches Ex. Gorakhpur from 31 October 2021 and Ex. Kochuveli from 03 November 2021. Here are some pics of the newly upgraded Tri-Weekly Superfast Special Train:

A new 3 Tier AC Economy class coach has been attached.

Before the upgradation, the train comprised of o­ne AC 2 tier coach, six AC 3 tier coaches, four General Second class coaches, eleven Sleeper Class coaches as well as Two Luggage cum Brake vans. Now, the Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Superfast Special consists of o­ne AC 2 tier LHB coach, seven AC 3 tier LHB coaches, o­ne AC 3 tier economy class LHB coach, four Sleeper class LHB coaches, two General Second class LHB coaches, o­ne General second class LHB coach for differently-abled persons as well as o­ne Luggage cum Brake van.

In September this year, for the first time, the AC Three Tier Economy Class coaches were attached to Train Number 02403 Prayagraj – Jaipur Express. The new AC Economy coach has 83 number of berths as compared to 72 berths in the 3AC class coach. Also, the fare structure for this new class, according to the Railway Ministry is 8 per cent lesser than 3AC Coach. Some of the features include increased berth capacity from 72 to 83, improved and modular design of AC Three Tier Economy Class seats and berth, foldable snack tables for passengers in both longitudinal and transverse bays, each berth with individual air-condition vent, CCTV cameras, wider toilet door as well as an entrance door for Divyangjan in each coach, individual reading lamp, USB charging points, improved fire safety, etc.