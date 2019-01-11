Indian Railways upgrades Haridwar station! From renovated retiring room to waiting halls; know what’s new

The Haridwar railway station is a major junction station on the Dehradun-Delhi and Dehradun-Howrah routes. (representational image)

Haridwar railway station undergoes major renovation! Indian Railways under its station redevelopment initiative has introduced several passenger friendly facilities at Haridwar railway station. Recently, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha inaugurated many enhanced passenger amenities and conveniences at the station. According to a press release issued by the national transporter, the station will now boast a renovated retiring room along with waiting halls. The Haridwar railway station has also been provided with new escalators and lifts in order to facilitate passengers, especially senior citizens, disabled, women and child travellers. In addition to these features, other amenities such as pay and use toilet facility along with Coach Guidance System from platform number 1 to platform number 4 have been launched.

To buttress the security systems, Indian Railways has provided new Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP (Government Railway Police) stations which will serve as a prompt emergency centre for security needs as well as for reporting crimes other than providing comfort and conveniences to the security forces. Moreover, at the Haridwar railway station, which has a very large foot-fall round the year, the upgraded CCTV Surveillance would provide close watch and will strengthen security as well.

The Haridwar railway station is a major junction station on the Dehradun-Delhi and Dehradun-Howrah routes. Also, the station is one of the major rail-heads to the famous pilgrimage “Char Dham” and other tourist destinations. One of the seven holy cities of Hinduism in India, Haridwar is now a more thriving city with the growth of spiritual centres, educational institutions and has thus witnessed great demographic flow. Therefore, the improvisation of the railway station was a crucial need.

According to the press release, the Northern Railway zone has been progressively extending modernization works including washable aprons for coach maintenance, improvements to parking as well as circulating area at railway stations apart from other amenities like provision of foot-over-bridges (FOBs), second entry to major station buildings in major cities, façade lighting with provision of LED lighting, station building improvements with allied works such as improvements to Platform Surface, PF shelters.