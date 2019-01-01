Indian Railways upgrades Godavari Express under Project Utkrisht; check out the salient features

Recently, the Godavari Express train with all 24 coaches has been upgraded under Project Utkrisht.

Project Utkrisht: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways upgrades another train under its Project Utkrisht! Recently, the Godavari Express train with all 24 coaches has been upgraded under Project Utkrisht. In a circular shared by Amit Varadan DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) of Secunderabad Division, the upgraded rake of Godavari Express train has been rolled out recently from Hyderabad railway station on its journey to Vishakhapatnam. The national transporter under its ambitious Project Utkrisht is upgrading the rakes of as many as 640 Mail/Express trains from 2018-2019 onwards. Here are some of the salient features of the upgraded coaches of Godavari Express train:

1) The exterior of the coaches got PU painting as per the new color scheme

2) The coaches have been provided with GPS based LCD indication board, PA system

3) LED lighting has been provided as well

4) For clean interior and aesthetic appeal, provision of anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping in doorways, gangways, toilets has been done

5) Fire extinguisher as well as stainless steel washbasins have been equipped in all coaches

6) The toilets have been upgraded with polymerized flooring and duromat in order to keep them dry and clean

7) The berths have been made more comfortable

The project aims at upgrading ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches and bring them at par with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in terms of passenger comforts.

Out of 640 rakes of Mail/Express trains, 140 rakes are being upgraded in the first phase while 500 rakes are to be upgraded in the second phase. For this ambitious project, an amount of Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned per rake by the government. The entire Project Utkrisht is expected to be completed by the month of March, this year. The project aims at upgrading ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches and bring them at par with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in terms of passenger comforts. Several parameters such as enhancement to seats, berths, exteriors, flooring, toilets etc. have been identified under this project.