Indian Railways upgrades Chhayapuri railway station in Vadodara; the before-and-after pics will stun you!

The before and after pictures of Chhayapuri station.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways completely redevelops the Chhayapuri railway station! Suresh Angadi, Minister of State of Railways recently inaugurated the newly built satellite station building of Chhayapuri at Vadodara, Gujarat. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, on 14 December 2019, the Minister of State of Railways unveiled the plaque of the newly constructed satellite station of Chhayapuri near Vadodara Junction railway station. The purpose behind developing Chhayapuri station as a satellite station is to serve as an additional railway station for the city of Vadodara for trains running between Ahmedabad and Ratlam as well as onwards route.

The newly built Chhayapuri station has two full-length platforms for trains consisting of 26 coaches as well as two loop lines. Thus, now the trains travelling between Ahmedabad and Ratlam will not be required to undergo reversal at Vadodara Junction railway station. Other than decongesting Vadodara station, this will also save around 27 minutes per train. An amount of Rs 50 crore has been invested in this project.

According to Western Railways, the move will pave way for the introduction of more train services on these routes as well as improve punctuality. Additionally, the nearby areas around Chhayapuri station will see a growth in development with the new railway station opening doors to opportunities and convenience.

Keeping in view the importance and passenger facilities that Chhayapuri railway station will provide to the region and its nearby areas, the Railway Ministry has approved operations of as many as 13 train services from Chhayapuri station, starting from 17 December 2019 onwards. Moreover, the Western Railway zone has decided to divert 13 important train services and they will be given stoppage at Chhayapuri railway station. It is being expected that Chhayapuri station will turn saviour for railway passengers who reside in that area as it will decongest Vadodara railway station.