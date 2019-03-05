Indian Railways upgrade spree continues! 3 more rakes of Mail/Express trains revamped under Project Utkrisht

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 10:37 PM

Project Utkrisht: The rakes of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Valsad-Puri Superfast Express and Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee trains have been given a new makeover

3 rakes of Mail/Express trains revamped under Project UtkrishtIndian Railways is upgrading the coaches of identified rakes of Mail/Express trains under Project Utkrisht by equipping them with several modern features as well as various passenger-friendly amenities.

Indian Railways Project Utkrisht: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways continues to upgrade rakes under its Project Utkrisht! Recently, the rakes of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Valsad-Puri Superfast Express and Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee trains have been given a new makeover by the Central Railway zone under Project Utkrisht. For those who are still not aware of this project, the national transporter is upgrading the coaches of identified rakes of Mail/Express trains under Project Utkrisht by equipping them with several modern features as well as various passenger-friendly amenities. According to Anil Kumar Jain, Senior PRO of Central Railway, the upgradation work has been carried out keeping in mind the most important needs of passengers. “These three trains have been given a makeover that will leave passengers delighted,” Anil Kumar Jain told Financial Express Online. Following are the key salient features of the newly upgraded rakes:

  • Exterior of the coaches have been painted with Utkrisht color scheme
  • Overall re-engineering of the toilets along with metered dual flush valve
  • For better flushing, standard ceramic Indian and Western toilet pans have been provided
  • Anti-skid floor tiling, which is easy to clean and maintain has been done for better aesthetics
  • Indigenous design ventilation window (Louvers) has been provided for better ventilation
  • Aluminium composite panel wall and roof has been provided for better look and longer life
  • Durable concealed pipelines, ceramic washbasins as well as good quality health faucet and taps provided
  • Anti Graffiti Vinyl wrapping is done in the gangway and doorway area as well as in the interiors
  • Passenger information system, coach indication boards, single information posters and train timetable provided
  • Coaches have been equipped with LED lights as well as braille signage
  • The gangway area has been provided with dustbins
  • The AC coaches have been equipped with automatic toilet seat cover dispenser in western lavatories as well as auto janitor
  • In the passenger area, fragrance dispensers and Wi-Fi Hotspot facility has been provided with inbuilt 500 hours content
  • USB charging points, acrylic mobile holders, digital wall clock has been provided as well

Under Project Utkrisht, the national transporter aims to upgrade the rakes of as many as 140 Mail/Express trains at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per rake. Moreover, 500 rakes of Mail/Express trains will be revamped in the next financial year. These rakes are of trains with old ICF-design coaches. In the meantime, Indian Railways is also replacing some ICF-design rakes with LHB ones.

