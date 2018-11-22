Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features

The new Buddhist circuit train has unique features such as personalised digital lockers, venetian windows, modular bio-vacuum toilets, shower rooms.

IRCTC Buddhist circuit tourist train: Indian Railways famous Buddhist circuit tourist route has got an all new swanky train that will be put into service from December. Manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, the special LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) rake is painted in colours of beige and brown. Said to be developed on the lines of the luxurious Maharaja Express train, the new Buddhist circuit tourist train has several passenger friendly amenities. The new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit has been customised as per the special needs of tourists.

The new Buddhist circuit train has unique features such as personalised digital lockers, venetian windows, modular bio-vacuum toilets, shower rooms and separate pantry for vegetarian and non-vegetarian passengers. According to ICF, the new rake has been designed and developed in a short period of only 6 months. The 12-coach train has four First AC coaches, two Second AC coaches, two dining cars, two power cars, one Third AC coach for staff and one pantry car. According to RCF officials, the coach factory has modified the Second AC coaches, dining car, power car, Third AC coach and pantry car on specific demands of IRCTC.

Watch now! All you want to know about IRCTC’s new Buddhist circuit train

On the exterior, the new IRCTC Buddhist circuit train has an anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping. The exterior also depicts various monuments and symbols as a tribute to the rich heritage and culture of India. The train has CCTV cameras, an advanced fire detection and suppression system, passenger announcement system etc. The First AC and Second AC coaches meant for passengers also have shower rooms and modular fittings in the toilets such as touch-less tap, soap dispenser and hand dryer. The Second AC coach has a comfortable Sofa with adjustable reading lights. While the First AC coach can accommodate 24 passengers, the Second Ac coach has a capacity of 30.

The dining car, with teakwood finish glass top tables has electrically-operated venetian blind windows and stainless steel partition frames. It can seat up to 64 passengers. The serving area has new equipment such as programmable coffee vending machine, microwave oven, wine chiller, Baine marie for serving hot food, automatic dish washer and plate dispensers. The pantry car has electric hot plate, deep fat friers, combi ovens, deep freezers, salamandar, dough-making machine, ice-cream chest freeze, under counter freezers, RO water dispenser etc.

The Buddhist circuit train by IRCTC covers destinations related to Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Varanasi, Lumbini, Kushinagar and Sravasti. The tourist train is aimed at attracting tourists from countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Thailand, China as well.