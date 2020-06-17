Indian Railways’ unique step explained! How train coaches were converted to COVID care centres; find out

Around Rs 2 lakh has been spent on each coach conversion.

Indian Railways’ unique step explained! Piyush Goyal-led Indian railways has taken a first-of-its-kind step in the world to convert old train coaches into COVID-19 care centres. So far, a total of 5,321 non-AC sleeper class coaches of ICF variety (older design) have been converted by Indian Railways into COVID-19 isolation coaches. Developed as COVID Care Level 1 centres, these coaches have been prepared to keep suspected COVID-19 cases or those with mild symptoms. According to an IE report, around Rs 2 lakh has been spent on each coach conversion. Thus, over Rs 100 crore has been spent on 5,321 coaches.

Why has Indian Railways used non-AC coaches for COVID patients?

According to the report, health experts were of the view that AC environments might aid the spread of the virus so that is why Indian Railways decided to use non-AC coaches for the isolation purpose. In Delhi, 500 such coaches are being deployed. Also, Uttar Pradesh has requested for isolation coaches in 24 locations and Telangana has requested for 60 coaches in three locations.

So, how did Indian Railways convert its coaches into COVID-19 care centres? What modifications have been made and what are the provisions available for the patients? Find out:

1. The idea of Indian Railways was to remove the middle berths of these coaches so that on the lower berths, each bay carries two patients.

2. Out of the four toilets, two of them have been converted into bathrooms and the coach windows have been covered with mosquito nets. The height of the taps in the bathrooms has been raised to accommodate buckets.

3. Each coach has been equipped with power plug sockets, plastic curtains, oxygen cylinders.

4. Due to summer heat, Indian Railways has decided that the roof would be insulated in a number of coaches. This will bring down the coach temperature by several degrees.

5. An AC coach has been attached for doctors and medical staff.

6. For toilet waste, Indian Railways has decided to use chlorine tablets. These have been placed in the chambers of the bio-toilets. Also, in the toilet tanks, bio-enzymes take care of human waste in any case.

7. Each coach has the capacity to carry 16 patients, which translates into 80,000 isolation/quarantine beds.

8. To station the COVID care centres, 215 railway stations have been identified across the country. Of the 215 railway stations, the national transporter would provide its own healthcare professionals for patients in 85 stations. In the remaining 130 stations, doctors and medical staff would be arranged by states, according to a protocol issued by the Health Ministry. Moreover, each isolation train or COVID care centre will be tied to the nearest hospital.

According to the report, 16 zonal railways were given the target to convert 5,000 older coaches, surplus to Indian Railways’ operational needs. Moreover, the national transporter has set aside 20,000 coaches so that if needed, more conversions can be done. Each sleeper class coach has been divided into eight cabins or bays.

In early May, NITI Aayog proposed that instead of mere COVID Care Level 1 centres, some of these isolation coaches should be upgraded to hospitals, equipped with ICU, oxygen, ventilator facilities. Also, it was suggested that for this upgradation, Indian Railways could take help from private hospitals. NITI Member V K Paul, head of the relevant Empowered Committee, suggested in a meeting with Indian Railways that the coaches can be upgraded to Level II and III COVID Care Centres, however, the national transporter believes that such a task would require months.