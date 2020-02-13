Indian Railways unique initiative! Flowering pots installed over hydrant pipe at Gorakhpur station; details

100 flowering pots with the support structures were made and got installed on the hydrant pipe

Indian Railways’ unique initiative! To increase the plantation and natural cover across the Indian Railways network, flowering pots have been installed over the hydrant pipe at the Gorakhpur railway station. The Gorakhpur railway station, which is located in Uttar Pradesh comes under the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone of the Railway Ministry. A North Eastern Railway official told Financial Express Online that plantation has been done on platform number 2 of the Gorakhpur railway station. For this initiative, the NER zone used local resources of the Gorakhpur coaching depot. As many as 100 flowering pots with the support structures were made and installed on the hydrant pipe of platform number 2 at the station.

According to the North Eastern Railway zone, the flowering pots were made locally with minimum expenditure. The hydrant pipes which have been installed on the platform are utilized to water the train coaches. The Gorakhpur station is also widely known for having the world’s largest railway platform. Gorakhpur also serves as the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway zone.

This initiative is a part of the eco-friendly green measures which has been an important project of the Indian Railways network. The energy efficient steps such as installation of solar panels for generating solar power, LED lighting at stations, segregation of biodegradable and non biodegradable waste, plastic bottle crushing machines have been implemented across several stations on the network.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the Gorakhpur station will be redeveloped into a world-class transit hub under the Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification initiative. As part of the redevelopment plan, the stations will be renovated on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP) model executed by special purpose vehicles (SPV). These stations will boast of airport-like world-class facilities such as separate entry and exit points, renovated station building and concourse area, special facilities for Divyangjan, environment-friendly measures and integration with other modes of public transport such as metro, bus terminals.