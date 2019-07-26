Indian Railways Udhampur-Baramulla railway line: J-K admin’s committee to review work on Katra-Banihal section

The committees will be responsible for the resolution of all pending issues which are obstructing the progress of work on the Katra-Banihal section (https://usbrl.org/gallery.php)

Indian Railways Udhampur-Baramulla rail line: In a much-needed boost to the challenging railway project, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed two district level committees to review work on the construction of the Katra-Banihal section of the Jammu-Udhampur-Baramulla railway line. This prestigious railway project will connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country. According to a recent PTI report, an order issued by the General Administration Department stated that the sanction is accorded to the constitution of the committees in order to review the progress of work on the construction of Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Baramulla railway link.

According to the report, the administration has formed two committees, one each for the Ramban and Reasi districts with the respective deputy commissioners of the districts, who will be designated as the Chairman of the committees. The functions of the committees are as follows:

The committees will be responsible for the resolution of all pending issues which are obstructing the progress of work on the Katra-Banihal section

The committee will also review the progress of work and resolve any issue which may further obstruct the progress of work, as per the order.

The committees have been asked to meet once every week and ensure that there is no hindrance or stoppage of construction work on the Katra-Banihal railway line.

The Jammu-Udhampur-Baramulla railway line is Indian Railways’ biggest construction project of a mountain railway. According to the official website of the Northern Railways’ Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link, the railway line passes through the Young Himalayas and has various legs and sections, which are divided on the basis of phases of construction.

The 325 km long railway project is said to be the most expensive stretch out of all railway lines in the country. With an aim to provide a safe, alternative and reliable transportation system in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, some sections of the line have been built and been made operational, while others are scheduled to be constructed for starting passenger services.