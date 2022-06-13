Indian Railways trains to run at 150 kmph! Work in progress on 273 km 3rd line Mathura-Jhansi section

Indian Railways Mission Raftaar: Indian Railways is working towards enhancing the average speeds of passenger and freight trains under its Mission Raftaar. The “Mission Raftaar” was announced by the government in Railway Budget 2016-17. Under this, the development work on the 273 km 3rd line between Mathura – Jhansi section is progressing in full swing. On completion of this 3rd line project between Mathura – Jhansi, trains will scale at a speed of over 150 km per hour on this route, the Ministry of Railways said. The development work of the 3rd line between Mathura and Jhansi was sanctioned by Railway Board vide item number 15 of 2015-16 pink book. The total sanctioned project cost was Rs 3677.76 crore. This construction work on 3rd line of the Mathura – Jhansi section was transferred to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU under the Railway Ministry, in December 2015.

According to RVNL, the construction of the 3rd line on the busy Mathura – Jhansi railway route will increase the line capacity, facilitating smooth operations of both, passenger trains and freight trains. This line will cover the districts of Agra, Mathura, and Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, districts of Gwalior, Morena, Datia of Madhya Pradesh as well as Rajasthan’s Dholpur district. Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had said the Mathura – Jhansi section is a Broad Gauge double line on the New Delhi – Mumbai CST route. The project will increase capacity, reduce detention as well as cater to the future growth of traffic.

As per details available on the RVNL website, some of the other Indian Railways’ New Line projects that are currently in progress include the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag New line, Barkhera – Budni section of Bhopal, Yevatmal – Nanded, Dighi Port – Roha, Angul – Sukinda Road, Fatuah – Islampur, Mau – Ghazipur – Tarighat, Dallirajhara – Rowghat, Bhanupali – Bilaspur – Beri, Indore – Jabalpur, Char Dham New Line, Angul Sukinda New Line, etc.