Important alert! Indian Railways passenger train operations to remain cancelled with lockdown extension

Important alert for Indian Railways passengers! With the Narendra Modi government extending the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown by two weeks to May 17, all regular passenger trains by the national transporter will remain cancelled. According to the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all rail, air, metro and inter-state movement by road will remain suspended. Movement of individuals by trains or any other mode such as air, metro or buses will only be allowed for select purposes – such as the movement of stranded migrant labourers, tourists, students and pilgrims.

Indian Railways has already suspended its advance train ticket reservation until further clarity on the COVID-19 lockdown situation. All railway passengers are being provided full refund for their train tickets cancelled for journeys booked for the lockdown period.

Today, Indian Railways announced the running of six Shramik special trains to transport stranded labourers, students, pilgrims and tourists. These special trains are being run on the requests of the various state governments.

