Indian Railways trains in North-east get an upgrade! No more stinking toilets; look forward to better coaches

In a bid to provide passengers with a better experience during a train journey, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has added more amenities in train toilets.

Travelling by Indian Railways train to & from North-East? The North-east Frontier railway zone of Indian Railways is upgrading the coaches of trains under it, addressing one special complaint of stinking toilets. From now on, train passengers will not have to face toilet-related problems such as stinky toilets and poor toilet conditions while travelling as the national transporter has taken numerous steps in this regard. In a bid to provide the passengers with a better experience during a train journey, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has added more amenities in train toilets, according to a PTI report.

For a better ambience, the zone has also installed aesthetically designed fittings and panel works in coaches, according to NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) PJ Sharma who was quoted in the report. According to the CPRO, the lavatories of all AC, as well as Non-AC coaches that are maintained by the zone, have been provided with dustbins. Also, plans are afoot to provide a similar facility near the doors in a phased manner, he said.

As passengers often face problems due to the theft of mugs, stainless steel mugs with anti-theft chain have been provided in the lavatories of all AC and Non-AC coaches. In an attempt to reduce the stink, all toilets of AC coaches, as well as Western-style toilets of all Non-AC coaches, have been provided with health faucets.

The NFR zone is also providing signage superimposed with braille scripts in all coaches for the assistance of visually impaired passengers, while all the new model coaches come with braille signage equipped in them. According to the CPRO, On Board House Keeping Service (OBHS) has been provided in all the 62 pairs of Mail or Express trains that are run by the NFR zone.

Moreover, other than the scheduled cleaning of rail coaches twice a day, a passenger can ask for an unscheduled cleaning from the OBHS. For this, the passenger has to send an SMS “CLEAN<space><PNR no” to 58888, Sharma added.