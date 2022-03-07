Indian Railways trains cancelled, rescheduled & regulated due to electronic interlocking work; see list

All those who are planning to commence their train journeys are requested to kindly take note of the changes.

Attention rail passengers! The schedule of various Indian Railways trains has been affected. Due to Electronic Interlocking work at Sindhavadar railway station of Rajkot Division, the schedule of a few train services have been affected in the coming days, according to a statement issued by the Western Railway zone. Some of these trains have been fully cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and regulated. Thus, all those who are planning to commence their train journeys are requested to kindly take note of the changes. Here is the list of fully cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled as well as regulated train services:

Cancelled Trains:

Train Number 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Intercity is cancelled from 7 March 2022 to 10 March 2022

Train Number 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Intercity is cancelled from 8 March 2022 to 11 March 2022

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train Number 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express of 7 March 2022 is partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Jamnagar

Train Number 22924 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express of 8 March 2022 is partially cancelled between Jamnagar and Ahmedabad.

Train Number 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express is partially cancelled up to 9 March 2022 between Surendranagar and Okha

Train Number 19210 Okha – Bhavanagar Terminus Express is partially cancelled from 7 March 2022 to 10 March 2022 between Okha and Surendranagar

Train Number 19119 Ahmedabad – Somnath Express is partially cancelled from 7 March 2022 to 10 March 2022 between Surendranagar and Somnath

Train Number 19120 Somnath – Ahmedabad Express is partially cancelled from 7 March 2022 to 10 March 2022 between Somnath and Surendranagar

Rescheduled Trains:

Train Number 22969 Okha – Varanasi Superfast Express of 10 March 2022 will be rescheduled to depart at 04.05 PM instead of 02.05 PM

