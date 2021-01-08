Indian Railways Train cancellation refund: Big update for passengers, Railways extends time limit for claims

Indian Railways Train ticket cancellation refund rules, status: Earlier, Indian Railways had extended the time frame from three days to six months when the Coronavirus pandemic had forced the national transporter to cancel all regular trains. (Reuters image)

Indian Railways Train ticket cancellation refund: In a piece of good news for passengers, Indian Railways has extended the time limit for claiming refunds for trains cancelled from March 21 to June 31 in 2020. Citing prevalent Covid pandemic, the Ministry of Railways has extended the time limit from the present six months to nine months. Earlier, Indian Railways had extended the time frame from three days to six months when the Coronavirus pandemic had forced the national transporter to cancel all regular trains, according to a PTI report.

Indian Railways Cancellation rules

Indian Railways in a statement said that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Railways to the time limit beyond six months and up to nine months from the date of the journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to June 7, 2020. However, the extension of tenure is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Indian Railways, the national transporter said in a statement.

Indian Railways Refund rules

“After the lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to Claims Office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets. Full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers,” Indian Railways said.

Indian Railways train cancelled

Soon after the lockdown was announced in March and regular train services were suspended due to the pandemic, the time limit for ticket cancellation was extended from three days to three months and in May it was extended to six months. This was done to restrict the number of passengers at counters and prevent transmission of the coronavirus, the PTI report says.