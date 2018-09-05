Indian Railways train ticket booking: How to avail discounts and cashbacks on new IRCTC e-ticketing website

MobiKwik is giving up to 10 per cent discount on train ticket bookings.

Indian Railways passengers, note! You can get train tickets with discounts and cashback offers this festive season. Various platforms such a MobiKwik, Flipkart and Paytm are offering discounts and cashbacks when used for booking Indian Railways train tickets. For example, MobiKwik is giving up to 10 per cent discount on train ticket bookings. If you book your train tickets through the official IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website then you can avail this offer while making the payment via the MobiKwik mobile application. As per the new offer by MobiKwik, users will be able to use their SuperCash balance in order to get up to 10 per cent instant discount on their rail e-ticket booking amount. The new official IRCTC website is one of the largest e-commerce sites in the country and this new offer by MobiKwik will enable millions of railway passengers to save extra this festive season. The offer is valid separately on both the new IRCTC website and the IRCTC Rail Connect App.

Meanwhile, other digital payment options such as Paytm and Flipkart’s PhonePe are also offering attractive cashback offers. According to an IE report, Paytm is offering a Rs 100 cash back to users on booking through its platform and also Flipkart’s PhonePe is offering a Rs 100 cash back to users on booking through its platform. Interestingly, the app will provide Rs 50 off on the first two transactions. The new exciting offers come at the time when the Modi government has been pushing for digitization and promote cashless transaction. Other than the discounts and cash backs, these offers will help to reduce long queues at railway ticket counters as well.

In case you are wondering how to avail these offers on IRCTC website then follow these easy steps:

First, go to the new IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website

Login with your username and password

Fill the journey details

After entering the CAPTCHA, proceed to make the payment

Choose MobiKwik option or Paytm option under the e-wallet category in order to make the payment.

Additionally, users of IRCTC SBI (State Bank of India) card can also enjoy up to 10 per cent value back on booking tickets for of AC1, AC11 and CC at IRCTC’s website. The card allows the user to save up to 1.8 per cent every time he/she book the train ticket online.