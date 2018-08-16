Indian Railways train services hit by Kerala floods: Check here numbers of Ernakulam, Aluva stations and others

Indian Railways trains services in the southern state have been badly hit with the ongoing flood situation.

Kerala floods impact on trains: Indian Railways trains services in the southern state have been badly hit with the ongoing flood situation. The Southern Railway zone has diverted, short-terminated and cancelled several trains. According to the Southern Railway, officials have been deployed round-the-clock to monitor railway tracks, bridges and premises. Not only that, railway officials are also monitoring the ongoing situation from the divisional and headquarter control offices. A speed restriction has been imposed on sensitive sections where trains have been asked to run at speeds between 10 kmph and 45 kmph. Indian Railways has said that the safety of passengers is of paramount importance and hence some trains may be diverted, short-terminated or cancelled at short notice.

In case you are trying to reach out call the nearest railway station or railway officials to know about the current situation of train services then here are the telephone numbers of some railway stations provided by the Southern Railway: Aluva or Alwaye station – 0484-2624141, Ernakulam Junction – 0484-2375419, Kottayam station – 0481-2562933, Trichur- 0487-2424148. Below is the complete list of railway stations under Madurai Division and Trivandrum Division along with their helpline numbers, provided by the Southern Railway:

Madurai division

Madurai division

Madurai division

Madurai division

Trivandrum division

Trivandrum division

Trivandrum division

Trivandrum division

Some of the important sections where the train services have been delayed, short terminated, partially or fully cancelled are Angamali-Aluva section, Kuliturai – Eraniel Section, Sengottai – Punalur Section and Shoranur-Ernakulam section. Not only the trains services have been affected but also other public transport system has been affected as well.

The Kochi Metro system has also suspended its operations. Not only that, the Cochin International Airport has also been shut because of flooding on the runway. Some reports suggest that the flight operations will remain suspended till Monday, that is August 20. NDRF teams have been deployed across the affected areas to rescue flood-hit people.