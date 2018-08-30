Indian Railways train coaches painted in Madhubani art and United Nations is loving it!

The Indian Railways recently beautified the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train by decorating its coaches with Madhubani painting.

Beautiful makeover of Indian Railways trains! The traditional Madhubani art form from Bihar, which was recently used by Indian Railways to beauty the coaches of its train, has not only earned the appreciation of people across the country but also of the United Nations. Recently, the United Nations India on its Twitter handle posted an image of a Madhubani painted Indian Railways coach, complimenting the effort and calling the train beautiful. The tweet further commended women from Bihar who painted these train coaches with the traditional Mithila art form – also known as Madhubani – using their fingers, matchsticks, tigs and brushes with natural dyes and pigments.

The Indian Railways recently beautified the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train by decorating its coaches with Madhubani painting. Apart from Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, Jansadharan Express, as well as Rajdhani Express, are also being painted with the beautiful traditional art form of the state. Twenty-two coaches of the Patna Rajdhani Express have been beautified with this art form. The mesmerizing Madhubani art form, which comes from Mithila region of Bihar, is famous for its unique geometric patterns to create colourful and attractive paintings.

The Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ranjan Thakur recently informed that as many as 100 coaches are to be painted with this art. With this initiative, the local artists of Bihar will also get an opportunity to showcase their skill on trains, the DRM added. The complete exercise of beautifying the coaches of trains with Madhubani art would cost the national transporter about Rs 1 lakh per coach.

The idea to decorate the Indian Railways with Madhubani art started at Madhubani railway station in Bihar and soon other railway stations at Patna, Danapur and Rajendra Nagar also followed the trend. Interestingly, the Madhubani railway station has also won an award in a station beautification competition, organised at Rail Bhavan recently.