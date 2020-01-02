Indian Railways’ tough stance! Rs 80 crore to be recovered from anti-CAA protesters for damaging property

Out of the total Rs 80 crore, the Eastern Railway suffered the most with damage worth Rs 70 crore. The Northeast Frontier Railway endured a loss of Rs 10 crore. (PTI image)

Think twice before vandalising Indian Railways’ property! In a stern measure to deter nuisance-makers from damaging its valuable property, the national transporter has decided to make recovery from the perpetrators who vandalised railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December 2019, according to a PTI report. Providing details on the magnitude of damage caused to Indian Railways property during anti-CAA protests, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that there has been a loss to India Railways worth Rs 80 crore.

Out of the total Rs 80 crore, the Eastern Railway suffered the most with damage worth Rs 70 crore. The Northeast Frontier Railway endured a loss of Rs 10 crore. Yadav, however, said that the figure of Rs 80 crore is a preliminary estimate and the figure could increase following the final assessment. Yadav said that damages will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence.

Individuals found guilty of damaging railway property would be charged under section 151 of the Indian Railways Act. According to section 151 of the Indian Railways Act, anyone found guilty will be sentenced to the maximum seven years of imprisonment. Indian Railways could also go to the court to recover the cost of damage, as per the PTI report. However, Yadav did not divulge on how perpetrators involved in the vandalism will be identified.

Anti-CAA protests began in Assam in the first week of December. Subsequently, violent protests spread to other parts of the country, including West Bengal. In West Bengal, a portion of the ticket counter at the Sankrail railway station in Howrah district was set on fire. Indian Railways’ properties at the Sujnipara railway station and Harishchandrapur station were vandalized. Several stationary trains at the Krishnapur railway station near Lalgola were set ablaze, according to reports. In Assam, railway property was vandalised even as the Northeast Frontier Railway suffered losses due to cancellation of trains.