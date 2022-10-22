Indian Railways touches another milestone! North Central Railway is now 100 percent electrified

Moving towards the mission of 100 percent electrification, Indian Railways (IR) has touched another milestone. The North Central Railway (NCR) is now 100 percent electrified, informed the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

“Striding towards #Mission100PercentElectrification! With the completion of electrification on Ishanagar-Udaipura section in Madhya Pradesh, @CPRONCR becomes 100% electrified, a major leap towards becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter,” tweeted the ministry.

It is worth mentioning here that recently Indian Railways (IR) achieved 81.51% electrification of the total Broad Gauge (BG) network in India. With this, it is one step closer to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

“Indian Railways achieves 81.51% electrification of the total Broad Gauge network. With this, Indian Railways is steadily moving towards achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030,” tweeted Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India (GOI).

IR has embarked upon an ambitious plan for the electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network. It would not only result in better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, and reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange.

In India, the North Central Railway (NCR) is one of the 19 railway zones. NCR consists of 202 mainline stations and 221 branch line stations in the country. Kanpur Central is the biggest railway station in NCR. It is headquartered in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). It comprises three divisions:

a) Allahabad division

b) Jhansi division and

c) New Agra division

It may be recalled here that on numerous occasions Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need for Net Zero Carbon Emission in the country. It is a state of net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The term is used in the context of carbon dioxide-releasing processes associated with transportation, agriculture, energy production, and industry.