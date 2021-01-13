Indian Railways to vaccinate its frontline staff against COVID-19; details here

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has sent out a letter seeking a list of ranks that fall into the category of frontline workers.

Indian Railways has started preparations for getting its frontline employees vaccinated against COVID-19. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has sent out a letter seeking a list of ranks that fall into the category of frontline workers after seeing many of its men getting affected by novel coronavirus while escorting Shramik Special trains as well as distributing food packets at railway stations. Last week, the matter of railways frontline staff vaccinated was raised by the national transporter with the Union Health Ministry. In its category of frontline workers, the RPF has included foot soldiers such as constables and officers like Director General, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Inspector General as well as others, according to an IE report.

Among other railway departments, ticket checkers, drivers, maintenance staff, inspectors, station officials and the like are being included in the list being compiled in all Indian Railways’ zones. According to the report, more than 4548 RPF personnel have been found COVID-19 positive of which as many as 4413 have recovered. As per data, 33 of its men have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the line of duty. At present, more than 100 RPF personnel are still under treatment or observation for the coronavirus.

The report said around 30,000 employees of the national transporter have been infected with the novel coronavirus and of which nearly 700 railway employees have died. The Central Railway zone and North Western Railway zone have had 4838 and 3733 cases of COVID-19 in employees- the highest numbers in railway zones. To treat its employees as well as outsiders of COVID-19, railway hospitals have been working overtime. Even now, nearly 2000 employees of Indian Railways fall in the category of “active cases”.

Along with suburban trains in cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, the number of long distance train services are also increasing and are on the verge of getting back to pre-lockdown levels. During the period from May to August, Indian Railways ran 4,621 trips of the Shramik Special trains carrying more than 63 lakh migrants back home to 23 states, from Tripura to the state of Gujarat and from Tamil Nadu to UP. The report further added, the maximum number of train services originated from the cities of Mumbai and Surat while the maximum number of trains terminated in the states of Bihar and UP.