Indian Railways to use 50% of isolation coaches converted for COVID-19 patients to run Shramik Special trains

Indian Railways to use 50% of its 5,213 isolation coaches meant for COVID-19 positive patients to run Shramik Special trains! In an order dated 21 May 2020, the Railway Board permitted 60% of these modified train coaches to operate Indian Railways’ special trains to transport migrants. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, these non-AC coaches will not be reconverted into normal coaches. They will be used as “they are” for these services, they said. Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that so far, 5,000 such coaches have been converted and 80,000 beds are available. These converted train coaches can be deployed wherever the states desire. But as of now, since the converted coaches were not in use, it has been decided by the board to use 50% of them as Shramik Special coaches, he said.

According to the report, while making the modified isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, the compartment’s lower portion had been plugged by plywood and the middle berths had been removed. Also, a provision has been provided for partition from the aisle side for isolation of the compartment. As there is no middle berth, the trains, when in use, with these isolation coaches will have a lower number of passengers. All on board equipment like ventilators, oxygen tanks, and other medical items will be removed from these coaches. For passengers travelling on these trains, there will be a proper bathroom and not just a toilet. In each of these isolation coaches, the four toilets have been turned into two bathrooms by plugging the toilet pan along with proper flooring. There will be a hand shower, bucket and mug in each bathroom.

According to a railway spokesperson, this is a win-win situation for the national transporter. Instead of converting these isolation coaches again into regular ones, Indian Railways is using them for Shramik Specials as they are by only removing the medical equipment on board. Indian Railways is not incurring any additional cost. The curtains will be removed as well. Since these coaches are currently not being utilized, they will come in multipurpose use. If the need arises, they will be used as isolation units.

However, 215 stations have been earmarked by the Central government for the deployment of Indian Railways’ isolation coaches to be utilized as COVID-19 Care Centers. As of now, none of these isolation coaches are in use. According to officials, Indian Railways had spent Rs 2 lakh per coach for modifying them into isolation wards. While reconverting these coaches into regular non-AC coaches would cost the national transporter Rs 1 lakh per coach.