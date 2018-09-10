Indian Railways to upgrade Puri railway station; full list of trains temporarily cancelled, short-terminated

Indian Railways is all set to upgrade Puri railway station in Odisha.

Indian Railways Puri Station: Indian Railways is all set to upgrade Puri railway station in Odisha. From September 12, 2018, the Puri railway station will undergo massive overhaul and modification work, which will result in temporary cancellation and short-termination of train services for around 10 to 12 days. The massive overhaul work of a railway station involves signalling changes, shifting of yard layout, changes in overhead wire equipment and points and sleepers of tracks. According to Indian Railways, at the time when the railway station undergoes restructuring work, the capacity of the railway station to handle the present number of trains will get reduced. Therefore, in order to avoid mass disruption of train services and to avoid large-scale inconvenience to passengers, instead of cancelling all the train services, only a few trains have been cancelled.

Below is the full list of trains that will be cancelled and short-terminated temporarily because of the upgradation work at Puri railway station:

Cancellation of trains Train No. Train Name Date of Cancellation 12882 Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Express September 17, 19, 24 12881 Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Express September 18, 20, 25 22883 Puri-Yeshvantpur Garib Rath Express September 14 and 21 22884 Yeshvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express September 15 and 22 22859 Puri-Chennai Central Express September 16 and 19 22860 Chennai Central-Puri Express September 17 and 24 18405 Puri-Ahmedabad Express September 12 and 19 18406 Ahmedabad-Puri Express September 14 and 21 12888 Puri-Howrah Express September 16 and 23 12887 Howrah-Puri Express September 17 and 24 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express September 14 and 21 12994 Puri-Gandhidham Express September 17 and 24 22973 Gandhidham-Puri Express via Vizianagaram September 12 and 19 22974 Puri-Gandhidham Express September 15 and 22 12145 Lokmanya Tilka Terminus – Puri Express September 16, 2018 12146 Puri – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express September 18, 2018 22201 Sealdah – Puri Express September 14, 17, 19, 21 22202 Puri – Sealdah Express September 15, 18, 20, 22 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express September 15 and 22 12277 Howrah-Puri Express September 15 and 22 8091 Bhanjpur-Puri Special Train September 14 and 21 8092 Puri-Bhanjpur Special Train September 15 and 22 58131 Rourkela-Puri Passenger September 14 to 24 58132 Puri-Rourkela Passenger September 15 to 25 58403/58404 Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24 58409/58410 Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24 58431/58432 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24

Short-termination of trains Train No. Train Name Cancelled Between Date of Short-termination 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express Bhubaneswar-Puri September 14 to 24 except 15 and 22 12278 Puri-Howarh Shatabdi Express Puri-Bhubaneswar September 15 to 25 except 15 and 22 12821/12822 Howrah-Puri Duronto Express Puri-Bhubaneswar September 13 to 24 18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Express Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road September 14 to 24 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express Khurda Road – Puri September 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express Khurda Road – Puri September 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 58001/58002 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Passenger Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road September 14 to 24 58413/58414 Talcher-Puri Passenger Bhubaneswar-Puri-Bhubaneswar September 14 to 24 58418 Gunupur-Puri Passenger Palasa to Gunupur September 19 to 24 58417 Puri-Gunupur Passenger Gunupur to Palasa September 20 to 24

Here are some benefits of the restructuring of the Puri railway station: