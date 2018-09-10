Indian Railways to upgrade Puri railway station; full list of trains temporarily cancelled, short-terminated

Indian Railways Puri Station: Indian Railways is all set to upgrade Puri railway station in Odisha. From September 12, 2018, the Puri railway station will undergo massive overhaul and modification work, which will result in temporary cancellation and short-termination of train services for around 10 to 12 days. The massive overhaul work of a railway station involves signalling changes, shifting of yard layout, changes in overhead wire equipment and points and sleepers of tracks. According to Indian Railways, at the time when the railway station undergoes restructuring work, the capacity of the railway station to handle the present number of trains will get reduced. Therefore, in order to avoid mass disruption of train services and to avoid large-scale inconvenience to passengers, instead of cancelling all the train services, only a few trains have been cancelled.
Below is the full list of trains that will be cancelled and short-terminated temporarily because of the upgradation work at Puri railway station:
|Cancellation of trains
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Date of Cancellation
|12882
|Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Express
|September 17, 19, 24
|12881
|Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Express
|September 18, 20, 25
|22883
|Puri-Yeshvantpur Garib Rath Express
|September 14 and 21
|22884
|Yeshvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express
|September 15 and 22
|22859
|Puri-Chennai Central Express
|September 16 and 19
|22860
|Chennai Central-Puri Express
|September 17 and 24
|18405
|Puri-Ahmedabad Express
|September 12 and 19
|18406
|Ahmedabad-Puri Express
|September 14 and 21
|12888
|Puri-Howrah Express
|September 16 and 23
|12887
|Howrah-Puri Express
|September 17 and 24
|12993
|Gandhidham-Puri Express
|September 14 and 21
|12994
|Puri-Gandhidham Express
|September 17 and 24
|22973
|Gandhidham-Puri Express via Vizianagaram
|September 12 and 19
|22974
|Puri-Gandhidham Express
|September 15 and 22
|12145
|Lokmanya Tilka Terminus – Puri Express
|September 16, 2018
|12146
|Puri – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express
|September 18, 2018
|22201
|Sealdah – Puri Express
|September 14, 17, 19, 21
|22202
|Puri – Sealdah Express
|September 15, 18, 20, 22
|12278
|Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express
|September 15 and 22
|12277
|Howrah-Puri Express
|September 15 and 22
|8091
|Bhanjpur-Puri Special Train
|September 14 and 21
|8092
|Puri-Bhanjpur Special Train
|September 15 and 22
|58131
|Rourkela-Puri Passenger
|September 14 to 24
|58132
|Puri-Rourkela Passenger
|September 15 to 25
|58403/58404
|Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger
|September 14 to 24
|58409/58410
|Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger
|September 14 to 24
|58431/58432
|Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger
|September 14 to 24
|Short-termination of trains
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Cancelled Between
|Date of Short-termination
|12277
|Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express
|Bhubaneswar-Puri
|September 14 to 24 except 15 and 22
|12278
|Puri-Howarh Shatabdi Express
|Puri-Bhubaneswar
|September 15 to 25 except 15 and 22
|12821/12822
|Howrah-Puri Duronto Express
|Puri-Bhubaneswar
|September 13 to 24
|18303/18304
|Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Express
|Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road
|September 14 to 24
|17480
|Tirupati-Puri Express
|Khurda Road – Puri
|September 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22
|17479
|Puri-Tirupati Express
|Khurda Road – Puri
|September 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23
|58001/58002
|Howrah-Puri-Howrah Passenger
|Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road
|September 14 to 24
|58413/58414
|Talcher-Puri Passenger
|Bhubaneswar-Puri-Bhubaneswar
|September 14 to 24
|58418
|Gunupur-Puri Passenger
|Palasa to Gunupur
|September 19 to 24
|58417
|Puri-Gunupur Passenger
|Gunupur to Palasa
|September 20 to 24
Here are some benefits of the restructuring of the Puri railway station:
- At present, platform lines number 7 and 8 can accommodate 22 and 18 coaches respectively. After the restructuring work, the capacity to accommodate coaches will go up to 26.
- A new engine shunting line will be constructed, giving a berthing place to the engine, which will help in reducing delays and infructuous movements as now engines have to travel a bit of distance to be berthed, constricting train movement capacity.
- For maintenance, a new integrated Pit line is being commissioned, which will add to maintenance capacity of Puri railway station. Also, now additional trains can be maintained. It will be the fifth integrated Pit Line at Puri.
- Also, a “Shunting Neck” or a line for Intra-Yard operations will be introduced to help in isolating Puri railway station movement from a nearby level crossing which always had to be closed for train movement. With this, many Puri residents, as well as tourists, will be benefitted as the road connecting the level crossing is very popular.
- The entire station movement at Puri railway station for internal operations of engines, empty coaches, other miscellaneous non-passenger movements, etc. will now be controlled by signals. This move will give more safety focus to internal non-passenger movements of the national transporter.
- The motive behind the station restructuring is to improve the flexibility of train operations and to enhance the operational capacity as well as train handling.
- With this upgradation, it is expected that at least 4 pairs of extra trains can be handled at Puri railway station. This will also offer some relief to operational capacity, which at present is highly constricted. However, because of this, there will be a disruption in train services on a temporary basis for about a fortnight or so.