Indian Railways to upgrade Puri railway station; full list of trains temporarily cancelled, short-terminated

By: | Published: September 10, 2018 4:34 PM
Indian Railways is all set to upgrade Puri railway station in Odisha.

Indian Railways Puri Station: Indian Railways is all set to upgrade Puri railway station in Odisha. From September 12, 2018, the Puri railway station will undergo massive overhaul and modification work, which will result in temporary cancellation and short-termination of train services for around 10 to 12 days. The massive overhaul work of a railway station involves signalling changes, shifting of yard layout, changes in overhead wire equipment and points and sleepers of tracks. According to Indian Railways, at the time when the railway station undergoes restructuring work, the capacity of the railway station to handle the present number of trains will get reduced. Therefore, in order to avoid mass disruption of train services and to avoid large-scale inconvenience to passengers, instead of cancelling all the train services, only a few trains have been cancelled.

Below is the full list of trains that will be cancelled and short-terminated temporarily because of the upgradation work at Puri railway station:

Cancellation of trains
Train No. Train Name Date of Cancellation
12882 Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Express September 17, 19, 24
12881 Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Express September 18, 20, 25
22883 Puri-Yeshvantpur Garib Rath Express September 14 and 21
22884 Yeshvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express September 15 and 22
22859 Puri-Chennai Central Express September 16 and 19
22860 Chennai Central-Puri Express September 17 and 24
18405 Puri-Ahmedabad Express September 12 and 19
18406 Ahmedabad-Puri Express September 14 and 21
12888 Puri-Howrah Express September 16 and 23
12887 Howrah-Puri Express September 17 and 24
12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express September 14 and 21
12994 Puri-Gandhidham Express September 17 and 24
22973 Gandhidham-Puri Express via Vizianagaram September 12 and 19
22974 Puri-Gandhidham Express September 15 and 22
12145 Lokmanya Tilka Terminus – Puri Express September 16, 2018
12146 Puri – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express September 18, 2018
22201 Sealdah – Puri Express September 14, 17, 19, 21
22202 Puri – Sealdah Express September 15, 18, 20, 22
12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express September 15 and 22
12277 Howrah-Puri Express September 15 and 22
8091 Bhanjpur-Puri Special Train September 14 and 21
8092 Puri-Bhanjpur Special Train September 15 and 22
58131 Rourkela-Puri Passenger September 14 to 24
58132 Puri-Rourkela Passenger September 15 to 25
58403/58404 Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24
58409/58410 Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24
58431/58432 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger September 14 to 24

 

Short-termination of trains
Train No. Train Name Cancelled Between Date of Short-termination
12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express Bhubaneswar-Puri September 14 to 24 except 15 and 22
12278 Puri-Howarh Shatabdi Express Puri-Bhubaneswar September 15 to 25 except 15 and 22
12821/12822 Howrah-Puri Duronto Express Puri-Bhubaneswar September 13 to 24
18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Express Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road September 14 to 24
17480 Tirupati-Puri Express Khurda Road – Puri September 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22
17479 Puri-Tirupati Express Khurda Road – Puri September 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23
58001/58002 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Passenger Khurda Road – Puri – Khurda Road September 14 to 24
58413/58414 Talcher-Puri Passenger Bhubaneswar-Puri-Bhubaneswar September 14 to 24
58418 Gunupur-Puri Passenger Palasa to Gunupur September 19 to 24
58417 Puri-Gunupur Passenger Gunupur to Palasa September 20 to 24

Here are some benefits of the restructuring of the Puri railway station:

  • At present, platform lines number 7 and 8 can accommodate 22 and 18 coaches respectively. After the restructuring work, the capacity to accommodate coaches will go up to 26.
  • A new engine shunting line will be constructed, giving a berthing place to the engine, which will help in reducing delays and infructuous movements as now engines have to travel a bit of distance to be berthed, constricting train movement capacity.
  • For maintenance, a new integrated Pit line is being commissioned, which will add to maintenance capacity of Puri railway station. Also, now additional trains can be maintained. It will be the fifth integrated Pit Line at Puri.
  • Also, a “Shunting Neck” or a line for Intra-Yard operations will be introduced to help in isolating Puri railway station movement from a nearby level crossing which always had to be closed for train movement. With this, many Puri residents, as well as tourists, will be benefitted as the road connecting the level crossing is very popular.
  • The entire station movement at Puri railway station for internal operations of engines, empty coaches, other miscellaneous non-passenger movements, etc. will now be controlled by signals. This move will give more safety focus to internal non-passenger movements of the national transporter.
  • The motive behind the station restructuring is to improve the flexibility of train operations and to enhance the operational capacity as well as train handling.
  • With this upgradation, it is expected that at least 4 pairs of extra trains can be handled at Puri railway station. This will also offer some relief to operational capacity, which at present is highly constricted. However, because of this, there will be a disruption in train services on a temporary basis for about a fortnight or so.

