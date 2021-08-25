Indian Railways to train 2,500 youths under Rail Skill Development Scheme; details here

Youths, who are in the age group of 18 years to 35 years and have passed at least matriculation, will be given free training in three years in the East Coast Railway zone.

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Indian Railways to train youths under rail skill development! The East Coast Railway zone has announced that it will train 2,500 youths as part of the rail skill development scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, youths, who are in the age group of 18 years to 35 years and have passed at least matriculation, will be given free training in three years in the East Coast Railway zone. The training of youths will be imparted in electrician, welding and fitter trades at Electric Loco Sheds in Angul and Visakhapatnam, Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam, as well as Carriage Repair Workshop in Mancheswar, the statement said.

It further mentioned that the course will consist of 100 hours of training, spanning across three weeks. On weekdays, training classes will be held from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and on Saturdays, training classes will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The application form for these rail skill development training classes is available on the website of East Coast Railways and also at the respective training centres. The last date for submission of application form for Electrical Loco Sheds at Angul and Visakhapatnam is 31 August 2021, and for Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar and Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam is 3 September 2021, the statement added.

Applicants must submit the form with full name, address, father’s name. Besides, applicants must also attach a self attested copy of their Matriculation Certificate showing their birth date, 10th pass mark-sheet as well as one of the photo ID amongst Voter ID, Aadhar card or Driving License. If the mandated certificates are not attached with the form, the application will be rejected. The trainees will be selected on merit, on the basis of marks obtained in 10th class.