Indian Railways to the rescue! Over 1 million passengers transported by Shramik Special trains; details

More than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state so far.

Shramik special trains transport 1 million passengers! For the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims, and other stranded people at different places during the lockdown period, Indian Railways is operating several Shramik Special train services. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, as on 14 May 2020, a total of 800 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized from various states across the nation. By travelling on these Shramik Special trains, more than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state so far. According to the ministry, the train services are being operated by Indian Railways only after concurrence is given both by the state which is sending the passengers as well as the state which is receiving the passengers.

According to the Railway Ministry, these 800 Shramik Special trains were terminated in various states across the country like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand. Indian Railways is ensuring proper screening of passengers before boarding the train. During the train journey, railway passengers are being provided with free meals and water.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare had decided to partially restore passenger train services. Therefore, from 12 May 2020 onwards, a total of 15 pairs of special train services are being operated by the national transporter from New Delhi railway station to various destinations such as Ranchi, Chennai, Patna, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Central, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Howrah, Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Dibrugarh, Thiruvananthapuram.

Passengers who wish to travel on these trains can book tickets through the IRCTC website or IRCTC mobile app. Also, downloading of Aarogya Setu mobile app is mandatory for passengers who wish to travel on these special trains.