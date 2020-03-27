Indian Railways to the rescue! Hostel building of bullet train training institute to become quarantine centre

It includes a total of 168 rooms consisting of 334 beds as well as 12 big common rooms.

Indian Railways fights COVID-19! In a bid to prevent the spreading of novel coronavirus, Indian Railways is taking various measures. To help the government in the view of COVID 19 pandemic, the national transporter is planning to provide shelter to those who need to be quarantined. Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry informed that the new hostel building of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project training institute, located in Vadodara, Gujarat has been identified for creating a backup quarantine centre. It includes a total of 168 rooms consisting of 334 beds as well as 12 big common rooms, the ministry added. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail is the country’s first bullet train project.

At present, 134 quarantine facilities with as many as 6,700 beds are available across the state of Gujarat, according to a PTI report. According to the state health department records, a total of 11,108 people are under quarantine with more than 200 people staying at the quarantine facilities provided by the government while over 10,500 people are under home quarantine.

The High-Speed Rail Training Institute in Vadodara was established to be the training ground for the country’s future high speed rail staff. The state-of-the-art training institute will be equipped with twelve class rooms, six practice rooms, three multipurpose rooms, a 250 seat auditorium, two large storage rooms, and various other modern construction features. The institute will provide lodging facility for all the trainees.

Besides the High Speed Rail Training Institute, Indian Railways is also planning to transform its coaches into quarantine facilities. Under this, the existing coaches will be turned into wards where those who need to be quarantined can be kept and provided with food and medical facilities. Indian Railways is taking this step in a bid to help the state governments in containing the spread of COVID 19. The trains will be converted into holding centres for patients as well as the paramedical staff who will be treating those patients, however, the exact design is yet to be finalized. Railway officials have also been asked to take steps to identify areas where coaches can be parked. Also, the officials have been asked to see that adequate arrangements are made to ensure electricity supply to these train coaches for a longer period.