Indian Railways to take help of Israeli technology at railway stations; what this means

For this pilot project, Thane and Kalyan railway stations of Central Railway have been selected.

In order to keep all commuters safe, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to deploy a technology, which is used by Israel! For this pilot project, Thane and Kalyan railway stations of Central Railway have been selected. The national transporter shall not only enhance security but also take crowd control measures using artificial intelligence. For the trial, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of Railway Board has also given a go-ahead, according to reports. The Central Railway is currently looking at replicating the technology, which is used by Israel at public spaces. Officials told Financial Express Online that Central Railway is looking at improvising the video analytics of CCTV cameras installed at platforms, entry and exit points, foot over bridges and concourse areas of railway stations.

Under this technology, the security system would have enhanced capabilities in case of security alerts so as to identify a particular person simply by feeding the face into the system. Also, the system shall display the date as well as the time of his/her presence at the railway station. The technology is also capable of identifying the number of times a person used the railway station premises in a day, week or month.

The technology, as part of crowd control measure, will also allow the railways to set up the exact bearing capacity that a FOB (foot-over-bridge) has. Also, it will send a warning if it surpasses danger levels and if the FOB is overcrowded, following which, the anomaly will be identified by the artificial intelligence. For someone to take adequate measures to disperse the crowd, the railway authorities can then deploy their men for this. According to SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), the railways is aiming to install this technology before the end of this monsoon season. The move comes almost a year after the unfortunate Elphinstone Road station stampede.

A Central Railway official has said the current integrated security system lacks these features. Since Israel develops some of the world’s best innovative safety as well as security technologies equipped with artificial intelligence, the railways is taking help from one such Israeli company which specialises in this kind of products. Soon, the Israeli company will be coming up with a presentation on various other features of its security and safety system as well.