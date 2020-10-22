Indian Railways to supply diesel locomotives to Mozambique Railways; details here

Indian Railways will hand over diesel locomotive sets to the African nation.

Indian Railways to supply diesel locomotives to Mozambique Railways! Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry said on Twitter that piloting national as well as economic empowerment through exports, the national transporter will hand over diesel locomotive sets to the African nation. According to the Railway Ministry, soon, Mozambique Railways will get diesel loco sets from Indian Railways’ Rail Wheel Factory (RCF), Bengaluru. The RCF in Bengaluru has paved the way for exports through swift production of as many as 90 wheels and 45 axles, which will be soon assembled at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi, the Railway Ministry added.

A few months ago, Indian Railways handed over a total of 10 Broad Gauge locomotives to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Each of these WDM3D type Broad Gauge locos, designed for a speed of 120 km per hour, has a 3300 HP engine. The residual life of these locomotives is 28 years or more. According to Indian Railways, these locos have the capacity for hauling both passenger trains as well as freight trains. These technologically advanced locos are also equipped with a microprocessor-based control system. According to the national transporter, the ergonomic layout of the driver’s cab offers stress free driving.

These Broad Gauge locos have maintenance-friendly features for easier and more prompt maintenance. These locos were modified by Indian Railways to suit the maximum height restrictions as suggested by Bangladesh Railways. These locos are expected to provide improved train operations within the Bangladesh Railways network. It is said that the association of Indian Railways and Bangladesh Railways began way back in the year 1996. As many as 10 MG locomotives were exported by Indian Railways from DLW. Also, over the years from 2001 to 2014, 40 more BG locomotives were exported. In the year 2016-17, the national transporter had exported a total of 120 passenger coaches.