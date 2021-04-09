Indian Railways to start more Shatabdi, Duronto special trains from April 10; see train list here

Four Shatabdi Express Special Train and a Duronto Express Special Train are being started.

Soon, more special trains to run! In the coming days, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, is all set to introduce more passenger train services. For the convenience of Indian Railways passengers, four Shatabdi Express Special Train and a Duronto Express Special Train are being started by the national transporter. According to the Railway Ministry, the operations of these four Shatabdi and one Duronto Express Special Trains will start from 10 April 2021 to 15 April 2021, which will ensure convenient, and safe travel of railway passengers. Following are the special train services, which will be operated by Indian Railways from April 10 to April 15:

1) New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special: This train service will run on a daily basis

2) New Delhi – Daurai Shatabdi Express Special: This train service will also run on a daily basis

3) New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special: This train service will run once a week

4) Chandigarh – New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special. This train service will operate six days a week

5) Sarai Rohilla, Delhi – Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special: This train will run three days a week

Since the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was declared by the government last year in March, all Indian Railways’ regular passenger train services remain suspended but special train services were started since May 2020 in a phased manner. Around 77 per cent of mail, express trains are currently in service across the Indian Railways network. Besides 91 per cent of local/suburban trains are running while only 20 per cent of passenger trains are on rail tracks as of now. The national transporter had said that it would like to reach the pre-pandemic level of passenger services with its special trains over the next two months. However, the decision depends on approval from the state governments and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.