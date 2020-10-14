Indian Railways to start Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi service and more special trains; date, timings & other details

On 15 October 2020, train number 02019/02020 Howrah - Ranchi - Howrah Shatabdi Express Special train (Via Dankuni) will start its services.

Indian Railways passengers note! On 15 October 2020, train number 02019/02020 Howrah – Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special train (Via Dankuni) will start its services on the Indian Railways network from Howrah and Ranchi till further advice. The ticket bookings for train number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Special train started from 13 October 2020 at 8:00 PM. According to a press release issued by the Eastern Railway zone, train number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Special will leave Howrah railway station at 6:00 AM, and train number 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special will leave Ranchi railway station at 1:45 PM. This Shatabdi Special train will run six days a week in both the directions except on Sundays.

In the coming days, Eastern Railways will also be running many other special train services for the convenience of passengers. The following three special trains will be introduced by the national transporter: