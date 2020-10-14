Indian Railways to start Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi service and more special trains; date, timings & other details

In the coming days, Eastern Railways will also be running many other special train services for the convenience of passengers.
Indian Railways passengers note! On 15 October 2020, train number 02019/02020 Howrah – Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special train (Via Dankuni) will start its services on the Indian Railways network from Howrah and Ranchi till further advice. The ticket bookings for train number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Special train started from 13 October 2020 at 8:00 PM. According to a press release issued by the Eastern Railway zone, train number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Special will leave Howrah railway station at 6:00 AM, and train number 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special will leave Ranchi railway station at 1:45 PM. This Shatabdi Special train will run six days a week in both the directions except on Sundays.
In the coming days, Eastern Railways will also be running many other special train services for the convenience of passengers. The following three special trains will be introduced by the national transporter:
With effect from 14 October 2020, train number 02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur Special will leave Kamakhya on every Wednesday at 2:00 PM to reach Yesvantpur at 6:25 PM on the third day. While train number 02551 Yesvantpur – Kamakhya special will leave Yesvantpur on every Saturday with effect from 17 October 2020 at 8:30 AM to reach Kamakhya at 2:00 PM on the third day.
With effect from 20 October 2020, train number 02941 Bhavnagar – Asansol Special will leave Bhavnagar on every Tuesday and with effect from 22 October 2020, train number 02942 Asansol – Bhavnagar Special will leave Asansol on every Thursday.
With effect from 17 October 2020, train number 09147 Surat – Bhagalpur Special will leave Surat on every Tuesday and Saturday, and with effect from 19 October 2020, train number 09148 Bhagalpur – Surat special will leave Bhagalpur on every Monday and Thursday.