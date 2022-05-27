Indian Railways to start first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Tour on the Ramayana Circuit on this date; details

Indian Railways’ first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to start its maiden journey on June 21. Interestingly, it would be the first tourist train from India to cross the international border into the neighbouring country Nepal. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Tourism Ministry, covering important places that are associated with the life of Lord Ram. IRCTC officials were quoted in an IE report saying that a visit to the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be part of the itinerary. The 14-coach train will include 11 AC three-tier coaches for tourists, a restaurant car, a pantry car, and a separate coach for use by the train staff.

According to an IRCTC official, onboard, the tourists will be offered freshly cooked vegetarian meals. The train will boast an infotainment system, as well as CCTVs and guards will ensure security on board. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train can accommodate up to 600 tourists. The train will from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station. Tickets for the 18-day tour package start from Rs 62,370 per person. To get on board, the final certificate of Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for passengers.

The tour will cover several iconic destinations including Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya; Ram-Janki Mandir in Janakpur; Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi; Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund in Nandigram; Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple in Buxar; Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple in Chitrakoot; Sita Mata temple in Sitamarhi; Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj; Sankat Mochan temple, Tulsi Manas temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti in Varanasi; Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura in Shringaverpur; Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple in Kanchipuram; Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple in Nasik; Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi in Rameshwaram; Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple in Hampi; Sri Sitaram Swami and Anjani Swami Temples in Bhadrachalam.