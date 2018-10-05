Indian Railways to spend Rs 300 crore for constructing new toilets and renovating existing ones

The target is to construct 2,700 toilets at 2,700 stations under the Swachh Bharat Mission Program, the statement said. (PTI)

Indian Railways has allocated Rs 300 crore to renovate existing toilets and construction of new toilets as part of its contribution to the Swachch Bharat campaign, a ministry statement said Friday. The national transporter has constructed or improved 1,800 toilets at 1,400 stations including the construction of around 200 toilets which are disable-friendly in the current year, it said. The target is to construct 2,700 toilets at 2,700 stations under the Swachh Bharat Mission Program, the statement said.

Apart from this, railways have undertaken building of toilets in circulating areas at railway stations for local community and surrounding area inhabitants as well as for general public visiting railway stations under the CSR initiative.

“Awareness activities were stepped up to ensure greater level of hygiene and sanitation at stations, at work places, at workshops as well as at railway colonies. Public participation and accountability building are being increasingly acknowledged as intrinsic factors in transforming cleanliness profile of railway stations,” the statement said.