Indian Railways to set up 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under Gati-Shakti scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways will establish nearly 500 multi modal cargo terminals.

Multi-modal Cargo Terminals: Under the newly launched PM GATI-SHAKTI programme, Indian Railways will establish nearly 500 multi modal cargo terminals in a time period of four to five years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said recently. The Union Minister was quoted in an ANI report, saying that PM GATI-SHAKTI multi modal cargo terminals of the national transporter will be terminals where different modes of transportation will be seamlessly integrated with the rail transportation network. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, launched PM Gati Shakti programme – National Master Plan for multi modal connectivity.

According to the report, PM GatiShakti is the result of PM Modi’s constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Doing Business as well as Ease of Living. The multi modal connectivity under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme will offer integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of goods, people as well as services from one mode of transport to another. The report further said it will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure. Besides, it will also reduce travel time for people, the report added.

The newly launched digital platform, Gati Shakti will bring 16 Ministries including Roadway and Railway ministries together for integrated planning as well as the coordinated implementation of infra connectivity projects. It will incorporate various Ministries and State Governments’ infra schemes such as Sagarmala, Bharatmala, land/dry ports, inland waterways, UDAN etc. Economic zones such as textile clusters, defence corridors, pharmaceutical clusters, fishing clusters, electronic parks, industrial corridors, Agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity as well as make Indian businesses more competitive. The digital platform Gati Shakti will leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) imagery developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BiSAG-N).