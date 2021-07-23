Indian Railways to run Superfast Special between Jhansi and Kolkata; Check timings, halts & other details

The superfast special will run as a fully reserved special train.

IRCTC Kolkata-Jhansi Superfast Special: Indian Railways is all set to introduce one superfast special train between Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata in West Bengal. The superfast special will run as a fully reserved special train. According to Eastern Railways, booking of Train Number will be available from 8:00 AM of 24 July 2021. Passengers can book their tickets from IRCTC official website or through PRS counters. The classes that are available include 2A, 3A, SL and 2S. Besides, the Tatkal quota will also be available on this train. The zonal railway also said that normal superfast Mail/Express fare will be applicable in this train. Below, check the timings, halts and other details:

With effect from 30 July 2021, Train Number 01106 Jhansi – Kolkata Superfast Special will run every Friday. The train will depart Jhansi station at 9:20 PM, halt at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 7:08 AM, halt at Patna Junction at 10:10 AM, halt at Asansol Main railway station at 4:42 PM and finally arrive Kolkata the next day at 9:05 PM.

With effect from 1 August 2021, Train Number 01105 Kolkata – Jhansi Superfast Special will run every Sunday. The superfast special will depart from Kolkata at 7:25 AM, halt at Asansol Main railway station at 11:15 AM, halt at Patna Junction at 5:55 PM, halt at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 10:58 PM and arrive at Jhansi the next day at 7:20 AM.

Apart from the above-mentioned halt stations, en route both directions, Train Number 01105/01106 will also halt at Orai, Kalpi, Govindpuri, Pokhrayan, Prayagraj Junction, Ara, Buxar, Kiul Junction, Jasidih Junction, Jhajha, Madhupur Junction, Chittaranjan, Barddhaman, Asansol and Naihati railway stations. The Kolkata – Jhansi Superfast Special Train will have 20 coaches in total including one AC 2 Tier coach, six AC 3 Tier coaches, seven Sleeper class coaches, four 2nd class (LS) coaches, one LSLRD and one Power Car.