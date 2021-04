Indian Railways to run summer special trains; see train list with timings, halts & other details

All these Summer Special trains will consist of sleeper and second seating (reserved) class coaches.

Summer Special Trains: For the convenience of Indian Railways passengers and to provide a comfortable and convenient journey during this summer season, the Northern Railway zone has decided to run Summer Special trains. These trains will run single side trips as fully reserved train services. All these Summer Special trains will consist of sleeper and second seating (reserved) class coaches. Passengers have been advised to follow all norms regarding COVID-19 including sanitization, social distancing, wearing face masks, etc., in the trains and at the railway stations. Following is the list of Summer Special trains along with their timings, halts and other details: