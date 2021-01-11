Indian Railways to run special trains for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021; See train list with halts, timings

Haridwar railway station is being prepared for devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela event. (image: Railway Ministry Twitter Handle)

To serve passengers during the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways has started its preparations. Recently, the Railway Ministry said that Haridwar railway station is being prepared for devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela event. For the Kumbh Mela-2021 that is to be held in Haridwar, the national transporter will also ease the way of passengers by running several special trains on various routes. Some of the major routes on which Indian Railways will run the Kumbh special train services are between Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah via Haridwar, Howrah-Yoganagri Rishikesh-Howrah, Patna-Kota-Patna, according to an Amar Ujala report. Here is the list of Kumbh Mela special train: