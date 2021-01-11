  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways to run special trains for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021; See train list with halts, timings

January 11, 2021 4:41 PM

For the Kumbh Mela-2021 that is to be held in Haridwar, the national transporter will also ease the way of passengers by running several special trains on various routes.

Haridwar station, kumbh melaHaridwar railway station is being prepared for devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela event. (image: Railway Ministry Twitter Handle)

To serve passengers during the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways has started its preparations. Recently, the Railway Ministry said that Haridwar railway station is being prepared for devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela event. For the Kumbh Mela-2021 that is to be held in Haridwar, the national transporter will also ease the way of passengers by running several special trains on various routes. Some of the major routes on which Indian Railways will run the Kumbh special train services are between Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah via Haridwar, Howrah-Yoganagri Rishikesh-Howrah, Patna-Kota-Patna, according to an Amar Ujala report. Here is the list of Kumbh Mela special train:

  • Train number 02369/02370 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special will run five days a week. From January 13, train number 02369 will run till April 29. This train will run from Howrah five days a week except on Tuesday and Friday. In the return direction, from January 14, train number 02370 will run till April 30. This train will leave Dehradun at 10:10 PM five days a week except on Wednesday and Saturday. En route, the train will halt at Asansol, Madhopur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Jamui, Kiul, Mokama, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Nihalgarh, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Luxor and Haridwar stations.
  • Another train 02327/02328 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special will run to serve passengers during Kumbh Mela. Train number 02327 will run from Howrah from January 12 to April 30 every Tuesday and Friday. In the return direction, train number 02328 will run from January 13 to May 1. It will run from Dehradun at 10:10 PM on Wednesdays and Saturdays. En route, the train will halt at Asansol, Madhopur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Jamui, Kiul, Mokama, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Nihalgarh, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Haridwar stations.
  • Train number 03009/03010 Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh-Howrah daily special will also be operated by Indian Railways. From January 12 train number 03009 will run till April 30. In the return direction, train number 03010 will run from Yoganagri Rishikesh at 8:50 PM between January 14 and May 2. Enroute, the train will halt at Serampore, Chandannagar, Bundel, Bardhaman, Panagarh, Durgapur, Raniganj, Asansol, Badakar, Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Parsabad, Koderma, Pahadpur, Gaya, Guraru, Rafiganj, Anugraha Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Kashi, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Kudra, Bhabua Road, Varanasi, Babatpur, Khalasipur, Jalalganj, Zafarabad, Jaunpur, Shahganj, Bilwai, Malipur, Akbarpur, Gosaiganj, Ayodhya, AN Dev Nagar, Faizabad, Sohwal, Rudauli, Lucknow, Sandila, Balamau, Hardohi, Daryabad, Safdarganj, Barabanki, Anji Shahabad, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar, Rampur, Moradabad, Pitambarpur, Bareilly, Nagaria Sadat, Sihora, Dhampur, Nagina, Najibabad, Luxor, Haridwar and Haridwar stations.
  • Besides, train number 03239 Patna-Kota Special will run from Patna from 11:11 AM to 11:45 AM every Monday and Friday till advance notice. In the return direction, train number 03240 Kota-Patna Special will run from January 12. En route, the train will halt at Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Bihta, Ara, Buxar, Jamania, Nihalgarh, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Junction, Bayana, Sawai Madhopur and Indragadh stations.

