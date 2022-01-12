Indian Railways to run special trains for Gangasagar Mela 2022; See timings, halts & other details

Three trains will leave from Sealdah South, two special trains will leave from Kolkata station, five special trains will leave from Namkhana station, one special will leave from Lakshmikantapur and one special from Kakdwip.

Indian Railways has decided to run special trains for Gangasagar Mela 2022. In a recently issued statement, Eastern Railways has said during Gangasagar Mela 2022, the zone will run 12 Galloping EMU Mela Special trains between 12 January and 17 January 2022 from Sealdah South, Kolkata, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana, Kakdwip in order to clear the anticipated rush of pilgrims. Apart from these EMU Mela special trains, three regular local trains will be extended in the section during the aforesaid period, Eastern Railways stated. Out of the 12 EMU Mela special trains, three trains will leave from Sealdah South, two special trains will leave from Kolkata station, five special trains will leave from Namkhana station, one special will leave from Lakshmikantapur and one special from Kakdwip.

As per the schedule, these EMU Mela Special train services will leave Sealdah South station at 6.15 AM, 2.40 PM, 4.24 PM, from Kolkata railway station at 7.35 AM and 9.30 PM and in return direction from Namkhana railway station at 9.10 AM, 11.18 AM, 6.35 PM, 7.05 PM and 2.05 AM, from Kakdwip station at 2.40 PM and from Lakshmikantapur railway station at 11.15 PM, according to the Eastern Railway.

The Eastern Railway statement further said the Kolkata – Namkhana Down Galloping EMU special train service via Majerhat – Ballygunj – Laxmikantapur, on 14 January 2022, will leave from Sealdah railway station instead of Kolkata station. On 16 January 2022, EMU special train services in Lakshmikantapur – Namkhana – Lakshmikantapur section will run as weekday’s service. The Galloping EMU Mela Special train services will halt at Ballygunj station, Sonarpur station, Baruipur station, Lakshmikantapur station, Nischindapur station and Kakdwip railway station.

Meanwhile, due to poor occupancy, Indian railways has cancelled one trip each of Train Number 02307 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Special (12 January), Train Number 02308 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Special (13 January), Train Number 03751 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Special (13 January), Train Number 03752 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Special (14 January), Eastern Railways announced.