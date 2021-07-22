Indian Railways to run special trains between Yesvantpur and Kannur, Mangaluru; See route, halts, timings here

The ticket fare of these special train services will be normal as that of other Indian Railways Mail/Express trains.

IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways to run more Special Trains in South India! In a bid to provide a comfortable and convenient journey to passengers, the national transporter will start operations of fully reserved Express special train services between Yesvantpur and Kannur as well as Yesvantpur and Mangaluru. All travelling passengers have been requested to adhere strictly to COVID -19 guidelines issued by state and central governments including wearing masks, frequently sanitizing hands and observing social distance from one another. The ticket fare of these special train services will be normal as that of other Indian Railways Mail/Express trains.

Train Number 07389 Yesvantpur-Kannur Express Special will run daily with effect from 23 July 2021. The train will depart from Yesvantpur at 8:00 PM and reach Kannur at 9:45 AM. Train Number 07390 Kannur-Yesvantpur Express Special will run daily with effect from 24 July 2021. It will depart from Kannur at 6:05 PM and reach Yesvantpur at 7:50 AM. Enroute in both directions, the train will halt at Banaswadi, Carmelaram, Salem, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Shoranur, Kuttipuram, Calicut, Tirur, Calicut, Quilandi, Vadakara and Tellicherry. The train will have 19 coaches in total including two AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 2-Tier coach, twelve 2nd class sleeper coaches, two general 2nd class coaches and two Luggage cum Brake–vans with generator.

Train Number 07391 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central Express Special will run o­n Sunday with effect from 25 July 2021. The train will depart from Yesvantpur at 11:55 PM and reach Mangaluru Central at 4:05 PM. Train Number 07392 Mangaluru Central-Yesvantpur Express Special will run o­n Monday with effect from 26 July 2021. The train will depart from Mangaluru Central at 8:05 PM and reach Yesvantpur at 1:00 PM. Enroute in both directions, the train will halt at Banaswadi, Banagarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Palghat, Shoranur, Tirur, Calicut, Vadakara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod. The train will consist of 16 coaches including two AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 2-Tier coach, seven 2nd class sleeper coaches, four general 2nd class coaches and two Luggage cum Brake-vans.