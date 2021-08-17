Indian Railways to run special trains between Lucknow-Meerut and from Jhansi to Lucknow; See timings, halts

Indian Railways to run more Special Trains

IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways has decided to start more Special Train services in order to clear the extra rush of passengers. According to the Northern Railway zone, the national transporter will introduce Train Number 01817/01818 Lucknow Junction – Meerut City – Lucknow Junction Fully Reserved Superfast Express Daily Special service and Train Number 01823 Jhansi – Lucknow Junction One Way Fully Reserved Special service. Indian Railways has requested all travelling railway passengers to follow all Covid-19 related protocols issued by the Centre as well as the state governments. Following are the timings, halts and other details of Lucknow Junction – Meerut City Special and Jhansi – Lucknow Junction One Way Special trains:

Lucknow Junction-Meerut City-Lucknow Junction Fully Reserved Superfast Express Daily Special: With effect from 18 August 2021, Train Number 01817 will depart from Lucknow Junction railway station daily at 2:25 PM and arrive at Meerut City Junction at 10:30 PM. While Train Number 01818, with effect from 19 August 2021, will depart from Meerut City railway station daily at 6:40 AM and arrive at Lucknow Junction station at 3:05 PM. The train consists of AC 3 tier class, AC chair car class, chair car and second seating class (reserved) coaches. En route both directions, the special train will halt at Balamu Junction, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Amroha and Hapur railway stations.

Jhansi-Lucknow Junction One Way Fully Reserved Special: With effect from 17 August 2021, Train Number 01823 will depart from Jhansi railway station at 9:20 PM, halt at Unnao station at 2:36 AM and arrive at Lucknow Junction railway station at 4:20 AM. The Jhansi – Lucknow Junction One Way Fully Reserved Special has AC 3 tier class, AC chair car class, chair car and second seating class (reserved) coaches. En route, apart from Unnao station, the special train will halt at Mustra, Parichha, Nandkhas, Erich road, Ait Junction, Kalpi, Orai, Bhimsen Junction, Pokhrayan and Kanpur Central railway stations.