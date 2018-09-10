Indian Railways to run special pilgrimage train this September; check fare, schedule and other details

The special pilgrimage train, which has been named as ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, would pass through 6 pilgrimage destinations, including Baidyanath, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Prayag and Varanasi.

Big news for religious devotees! The e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is all set to run special pilgrimage train to 6 destinations. On September 28, 2018, the special pilgrimage train will depart from Chandigarh railway station at 6:00 PM. In its 8-day journey, the special pilgrimage train will cover 6 destinations. The train will come back on October 6, 2018. An IRCTC manager was quoted in a TOI report, saying that the ticket bookings for the special pilgrimage journey have already started and the journey fare has been fixed at Rs 7,560 per person. The fare will also include stay at local dharamshalas, meals, transportation fee as well as sightseeing. However, the fare will not include medicines, laundry service and entrance fee for monuments, temples and other places.

According to Group General Manager north zone of the IRCTC, GM Singh, this would be the first time that a special pilgrimage train would depart from Jalandhar and would be routed via Chandigarh. The special pilgrimage train, which has been named as ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, would pass through 6 pilgrimage destinations, including Baidyanath, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Prayag and Varanasi. It would have boarding as well as de-boarding stations at Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Delhi Safdarjang, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow and Bareilly.

IRCTC general manager at Chandigarh, Shubham Kumar was quoted in the report saying that this special pilgrimage train service is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering many crucial and iconic tourist destinations in the country. The tour package will accommodate as many as 800 passengers, however, this will be done on the first-come-first-serve basis. Booking for this tour is available on the official website of IRCTC and also, the booking can be done through tourist facilitation centres, zonal offices and regional offices of IRCTC.