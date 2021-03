Indian Railways to run several Holi Festival Special Trains; check train list here

To tackle the increase in travellers' surge, Indian Railways is running several special train services for the public.

Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: With Holi fast approaching, people across the country are planning to travel to their native place to celebrate the festival with their family and friends. Thus, to tackle the increase in travellers’ surge, Indian Railways is running several special train services for the public. Recently, the Northern Railway zone announced several Holi Festival Special Trains. These special train services have been planned to cater to the extra rush of travellers during this important festival of Holi. Following is the full list of Holi Festival Special Trains, announced by Northern Railways to clear the extra rush of traffic: