Indian Railways to run Oxygen Express trains in green corridors

By:
April 19, 2021 5:00 AM

Oxygen is critical in the treatment of certain medical conditions in Covid infection and the national transporter has made a movement plan for dispatch of 10 empty tankers on April 19.

The decision on transportation of LMO tankers by Railways was taken following a representation by the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments to the Ministry of Railways and a meeting between Railway Board officials and state transport commissioners and representatives of industry.The decision on transportation of LMO tankers by Railways was taken following a representation by the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments to the Ministry of Railways and a meeting between Railway Board officials and state transport commissioners and representatives of industry. (ANI Image)

Given the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, Railways will operate ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to transport liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders for patients across India, using green corridors for expeditious delivery.

The decision on transportation of LMO tankers by Railways was taken following a representation by the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments to the Ministry of Railways and a meeting between Railway Board officials and state transport commissioners and representatives of industry.

These empty tankers would be organised by the transport commissioner, Maharashtra, and moved from Kalamboli/Boisar, railway stations in and near Mumbai to be sent to Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Bokaro, for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers from these places. The transportation of LMO would be done through the ‘Roll on Roll Off’ service with road tankers placed on flat wagons.

The Delhi government has also urged the Railways to arrange up to 5,000 beds by deploying Covid-care coaches at the Shakur Basti and the Anand Vihar stations because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has, in a letter to Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma, requested the arrangement of Covid bed facilities at these stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, the responsibility of maintaining the coaches will be shared by the railways and the state government. The national transporter will be responsible for the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the premises like cleaning and sanitisation of platforms, providing housekeeping materials such as linen and blankets, management of bio-toilets, power and electric supply arrangements, watering, communication facilities and signage and marking of different areas.

