Indian Railways to run more festival special trains during this festive season; details here

Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to run more festival special train services during this festive season! Recently, the South Central Railway zone announced that in a bid to facilitate railway passengers, it will run more festival special train services between various destinations across the country. All these special trains will be fully reserved services and they started operations from 23 October 2020 onwards. The South Central Railway zone has also stated that these festival special trains will run on a daily or weekly basis. Here is the list of Festival Special Passenger Trains along with their timings and other details:

1) Train Number 07641/07642 Kacheguda-Narkher-Kacheguda Festival Special: Train number 07641 will depart from Kacheguda daily (except Mondays) at 7:10 AM and arrive Narkher at 11:10 PM on the same day. While Train Number 07642 will depart from Narkher daily (except Tuesdays) at 4:30 PM and arrive Kacheguda at 8:15 PM on the same day.

2) Train Number 07639/07640 Kacheguda-Akola-Kacheguda Weekly Special: Train number 07639 will depart from Kacheguda at 7:10 AM on Mondays and arrive Akola at 6:30 PM on the same day. While Train number 07640 will depart from Akola at 9:30 AM on Tuesdays and arrive Kacheguda at 8:15 PM on the same day.

3) Train Number 07614/07613 Nanded-Panvel-Nanded Daily Special: Train Number 07614 will depart from Nanded daily at 5:30 PM and arrive Panvel at 9:00 AM on the next day. While train number 07613 will depart from Panvel at 4:00 PM and arrive Nanded at 9:25 AM on the next day.

4) Train Number 07688/07687 Dharmabad-Manmad-Dharmabad Daily Special: Train Number 07688 will depart from Dharmabad at 4:00 AM and arrive Manmad at 1:20 PM on the same day. While Train Number 07687 will depart from Manmad at 3:00 PM and arrive Dharmabad at 12:10 AM the next day.

5) Train Number 07049/07050 Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad Daily Special: Train Number 07049 will depart from Hyderabad at 10:45 PM and arrive Aurangabad at 1:30 PM the next day. While Train Number 07050 will depart from Aurangabad at 4:25 PM and arrive Hyderabad at 6:30 AM the next day.