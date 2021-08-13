Indian Railways to run Mangalore-Madgaon Daily Special; Check train timings, halts & other details

The Southern Railway zone has announced a special train service between Mangalore in Karnataka and Madgaon in Goa.

IRCTC Mangalore-Madgaon Daily Special Train: Indian Railways to run special train between Mangalore Central and Madgaon stations! The Southern Railway zone has announced a special train service between Mangalore in Karnataka and Madgaon in Goa. According to a statement issued by Southern Railways, Train Number 06602 Mangalore Central – Madgaon Daily Special will leave Mangalore Central railway station at 5.30 AM on and from 16 August 2021 and reach Madgaon station at 2.00 PM (at 1.10 PM during Non-Monsoon) the same day. While returning, Train Number 06601 Madgaon – Mangalore Central Daily Special will depart from Madgaon railway station at 2.30 PM (at 2.00 PM during Non-Monsoon) on and from 16 August 2021 and arrive at Mangalore Central station at 9.40 PM (at 9.05 PM during Non-Monsoon) the same day.

Train Number 06602/06601 Mangalore Central – Madgaon Daily Special consists of 10 General Second Class coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans. En route both directions, the special train will halt at Mangalore Junction, Thokur, Surathkal, Mulki, Nandikoor, Padubidri, Innanje, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Senapura, Bijoor, Byndoor, Shiroor, Bhatkal, Chitrapur, Murdeshwar, Manki, Honnavar, Kumta, Mirjan, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Harwada, Karwar, Asnoti, Loliem, Cancona, Balli railway stations, according to the Southern Railway zone.

The zonal railway also informed that advance reservation booking for the above mentioned Reserved Special train service has opened at 08.00 AM on 12 August 2021. Meanwhile, the national transporter, in a bid to cater to the extra rush of railway passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi, has decided to run several Ganpati Festival special trains across the Indian Railways network. All travelling Indian Railways passengers are requested to follow all guidelines and SOPs issued by the central and the state governments, related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic such as social distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing, etc., while boarding, travelling, and also at the destination.