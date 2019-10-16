Indian Railways new revenue stream! IRCTC trains to promote films, art; Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 4’ 1st taker

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has started a first of its kind ‘Promotion on Wheels’ initiative, in which special trains by IRCTC will be made available to promote art, culture, films, TV and sports programs.

A ‘Housefull 4’ Indian Railways train! In a unique initiative by IRCTC and Indian Railways, an entire train has been given for the promotion of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has started a first of its kind ‘Promotion on Wheels’ initiative, in which special trains by IRCTC will be made available to promote and publicize art, culture, films, television and sports programs. According to the Western Railways (WR) zone, the first ever ‘Promotion on Wheels’ special train will be run by IRCTC as well as Western Railways zone in coordination with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Housefull 4’ team to promote the film which will release on October 25. The makers of the film have already booked a train for the film’s promotion.

In this regard, celebrities and media professionals will be travelling by the special train which will leave Mumbai Central station on October 16 and will reach New Delhi the next day on October 17. This IRCTC special train will have a total of eight coaches. A senior IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that a variety of on-board services are being arranged by IRCTC and that a percentage of the revenue generated for Indian Railways will come to IRCTC.

During the journey, the IRCTC special train will pass through various states and important districts such as Surat, Vadodara, Kota stations, according to WR. For the initiative, Indian Railways has also approached several major production houses with their upcoming films to use FTR (full tariff rates) trains in order to facilitate a pan-India publicity and promotion of films through these special trains which will travel to various locations across the country. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the tourism arm of Indian Railways, is the nodal agency for handling such trains booked for promotional activities.

Additionally, IRCTC will also make use of attractive thematic vinyl wrapping for the promotional trains, making sure that the trains will be able to attract maximum eyeballs towards these programs, which will eventually benefit the production houses as well as the Railway Ministry. The thematic vinyl wrapping which will be utilized for the scheme, will cover the exterior of the train coaches displaying attractive content and messages of the programs. The ‘Promotion On Wheels’ initiative is likely to establish Indian Railways as a mass publicity vehicle.