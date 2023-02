Indian Railways to run Holi special trains in bid to avoid extra rush! Full list here

Good news for railway passengers! Indian Railways has decided to run Holi special trains across various destinations. The move aims to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

In this context, the railway has planned to operate 16 festive special trains. In a statement, the Northern railway said, “for the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations.”

List of Holi special trains to be run by Railways:-

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

