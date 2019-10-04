Indian Railways to run festive special trains to clear extra rush for Diwali, Puja season; full details here

The festive special trains will operate between the crowded cities often witnessing high number of ticket bookings in this season, namely, Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer, Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune and Gorakhpur

Indian Railways to run festival special trains during Durga Pooja, Diwali, Chhath Pooja: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the year-end festival season, Indian Railways will start running passenger operations of weekly festive special trains. The festive special trains will operate between the crowded cities often witnessing high number of ticket bookings in this season, namely, Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer, Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune and Gorakhpur. According to the schedule given by the Railway Board, the details of all the festive special train services which will be running in the present festive season are as follows:

1. Train numbers 09623/09624 Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ajmer weekly superfast special train :

This weekly superfast special train will make a total of 26 trips.

Train number 09623 Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ajmer weekly superfast special train will depart from Ajmer every Saturday at 04.00 PM and will reach Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 11.45 PM on the same day, making 13 trips. This service will start from October 5, 2019 and will go on till December 28, 2019

On the return journey, train number 09624 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ajmer weekly superfast special train will depart from Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla every Sunday at 01.45 AM and will reach Ajmer at 09.40 AM on the same day, making 13 trips. This service will start from October 6, 2019 and will go on till December 29, 2019

The train will comprise one AC two tier, two AC three tier, five sleeper class, six general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches. The train will stop at Kishangarh, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon as well as Delhi Cantt. stations enroute in both directions.

2.Train numbers 09731/09732 Jaipur-Delhi Cantt.-Jaipur special train:

This superfast special train will run three days a week and will make a total of 80 trips.

Train number 09731 Jaipur -Delhi Cantt. special train will depart from Jaipur every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 07.35 AM and will reach Delhi Cantt. at 01.20 PM on the same day. The service started from October 1, 2019 and will go on till December 31, 2019.

On the return journey, train number 09732 Delhi Cantt.-Jaipur special train will depart from Delhi Cantt. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 03.00 PM and will reach Jaipur at 09.20 PM on the same day.

The train will comprise one AC three tier, three sleeper class, two general class, one A.C. chair car, three chair car as well as two second class cum luggage van coaches. The train will stop at Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Getor Jagatpura, Bandikui, Rewari, Alwar and Gurgaon stations enroute in both directions.

3. Train numbers 82107/01020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai–Lucknow Weekly Suvidha Special Train:

This weekly special train will make a total of 12 trips.

Train number 82107 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai–Lucknow weekly suvidha special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station of Mumbai at 02.10 PM every Tuesday and will reach Lucknow at 1:15 PM the next day, making a total of six trips. The service started from October 1, 2019 and will go on till November 5, 2019

On the return journey, train number 01020 Lucknow– Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai weekly special train will depart from Lucknow at 03.00 PM every Wednesday and will reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 05.35 PM the next day, making a total of six trips. The service started from October 2, 2019 and will go on till November 6, 2019.

The train comprises one AC two tier, eight AC three tier, four sleeper class , three general class coaches. The train will stop at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusawal, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Orai and Kanpur stations enroute in both directions.

4. Train numbers 81453/01454 Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Weekly Special Train:

This weekly special train will make a total of six trips.

Train number 81453 Pune-Gorakhpur weekly suvidha special train will depart from Pune at 09.30 PM every Monday and will reach Gorakhpur at 08.30 AM on Wednesday, making a total of three tips. This service will start from October 21, 2019 and will go on till November 4, 2019.

On the return journey, train number 01454 Gorakhpur -Pune weekly special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 10.45 AM every Wednesday and will reach Pune at 09.00 PM the next day, making a total of three tips. This service will start from October 23, 2019 and will go on till November 6, 2019.

The train comprises one AC two tier, five AC three tier, eight sleeper class, four general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches. The train will stop at Ahmednagar, Belapur, Manmad, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Bina, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gonda and Basti stations enroute in both directions.